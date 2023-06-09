













Pokémon TCG Live is officially launched worldwide and starts a new season

This is available under the name of TCG Pokemon Live in Spanish-speaking territories and for platforms based on iOS and Android.

It can also be enjoyed on computers running MS Windows and macOS. This digital version of this board game has several new features.

Among them is the most recent expansion for the Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Purple-Evolutions in Paldea. As its name suggests, it is based on the new pocket monsters from the Paldea region.

Yes, the same one that debuted with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Nintendo Switch. It is in this way that players will be able to collect and battle with the new Pokémon ex and Pokémon ex Teracrystal. And there is a gift for the fans.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

What happens is that when you log in the new Scarlet and Purple Battle Pass-Evolutions in Paldea will give you a reward.

Those who access Pokemon TCG Live they will receive a deck of Chien-Pao ex. It will also be possible to unlock one of Forretress ex from the Premium Combat Pass.

It is possible to do it by redeeming Crystals, which players get by completing the daily quests that this app includes.

What is Pokemon TCG Live?

Pokemon TCG Live is an application that is developed and published by The Pokémon Company. As we mentioned before, it is based on the pokemon card game and brings this experience to the digital world.

It is a free title that provides players, both new and veteran, with an easy and accessible way to enjoy this form of entertainment. This software comprises different modalities in addition to daily missions.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

But it’s not the only thing, since it still has avatars that can be customized as well as accessories. Activities such as creating decks or decks are present, as well as fighting against friends, family or acquaintances.

It is possible to download this game from the Apple App Store as well as from the Google Play Store. In the event that you want to enjoy it from your PC or Mac then use the link Pokemon.com/JCCL.

