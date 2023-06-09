Dubai (Union)

Al-Ahly Youth Club held a reception and honoring ceremony for the teams participating in the finals of the West Asian Clubs Super Championship (FINAL 8) for basketball, in the presence of Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sports Games Sector, and members of the Board of Directors, where he honored the sponsors and heads of delegations of clubs participating in the tournament. tournament.

Al-Marri welcomed the attendees and the clubs participating in the tournament, whose competitions continue with the participation of 7 clubs until the 17th of this month, expressing his happiness at the club’s success in hosting the finals, thanking the International Basketball Federation for the great confidence they placed in the Al-Ahly Youth Club, and Al-Marri stressed that all preparations and arrangements For the start of the Asian wedding, basketball is ready, and he also praised the sponsors and strategic partners for their continuous support for the club and for sports in general, which is an enhancement of the integrated role among the countrymen in the success of various sporting events.

Al-Marri honored officials of the International and Asian Federations, representatives of the participating clubs, and the sponsoring companies of the tournament, which are Emirates Airlines, Emirates Airline, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ) and du, which is affiliated with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, Zajel, Real Estate Solutions, and Dubai Sports Council.

Supporting government agencies, the Dubai Police General Command, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Dubai Health Authority, and the happiness card were also honored.