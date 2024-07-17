Take an active role, get informed, talk to your gynecologist, adopt a healthy lifestyle. These are just some of the ten tips that Rossella Nappi, professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the University of Pavia, Irccs Policlinico San Matteo and president of the International Menopause Society, offers women through a handbook to help them better deal with sexuality during menopause. Decreased sexual desire is one of the many symptoms that women aged 45 and over experience during menopause. This issue affects more than 50% of them and becomes increasingly relevant as this phase of life approaches, often associated with intimate disorders. However, more than 60% of women do not discuss it with their gynecologist.

“Women do not always have the tools to face this revolutionary period with awareness and serenity. On the one hand, there are women who have difficulty accepting change, because they are busy chasing a youth that is no longer close or replicable. On the other hand, women who, accepting menopause as a ‘natural’ phase, somehow resign themselves to the fact that the decline of fertility also corresponds to the decline of a rich and fulfilling sexuality”, explains Rossella Nappi. “The truth lies in the middle, or in a conscious approach that looks at women’s health and well-being from all angles and acts using all the means available, from a correct lifestyle to validated products and therapies”.

The solutions available “are many: from hormone replacement therapy to local therapies, with particular attention to the value of intimacy beyond sexual performance. I tell women to rely on experienced professionals who are open to dialogue: be proactive, ask and demand personalized answers because, only if informed, you will be able to make informed choices and be fully protagonists of this new season that opens up before you”.

In the decalogue, an active role, sharing needs with your partner, talking to the gynecologist

This is the decalogue for the sexual health of women in menopause: 1) Take an active role in managing your sexual health, do not neglect it. Together with physical and mental health, it contributes to your general state of well-being. Many women do not connect symptoms such as vaginal dryness, pain or recurrent cystitis to menopause. For this reason, it is important to inform yourself, relying on recognized sources to stay up to date. In this way, you will have the information at your disposal to adequately and promptly recognize and treat any symptoms and to make informed decisions; 2) Talk to your gynecologist. Openly discuss with your gynecologist: do not experience sexual problems and symptoms related to menopause as taboo subjects. The professional is the expert to refer to in order to find safe, effective and personalized solutions. Ask for clear answers;

3) Accepting that the body changes with age and preparing to experience sexuality in a new way is complicated, however, it is a fundamental step to face this new season of life with awareness and serenity. It may be necessary to adopt new practices and the use of specific aids. It is right to consider new possibilities for expressing intimacy; 4) Openly address the topic with your partner, share your emotional and sexual needs with each other. Cultivate desire. Being able to count on his or her support is of fundamental importance: you will feel more motivated to face the new sexuality you are facing and sexual satisfaction and intimacy will improve, to the advantage of the couple’s relationship, which will emerge strengthened.

5) Eat a healthy, varied and balanced diet, ensuring your body gets all the nutrients it needs. Exercise regularly, avoid a sedentary lifestyle, and adopt strategies and good habits to manage and reduce stress in your routine. Your physical and mental well-being will improve, with a renewed energy that will also be reflected positively in your sexuality.

And more. 6) Hormone therapies can offer significant benefits on general well-being, consequently also improving sexuality: consult your doctor to evaluate if this type of therapy is suitable for your specific case. In the absence of contraindications, your doctor will personalize the therapy based on your personal and family history, the results of clinical instrumental tests and the prevalent symptoms.

7) Consult your gynecologist to understand which specific products to use for the care and maintenance of your vaginal health: in fact, moisturizers and lubricants are available in the form of suppositories, creams or gels. They will help you prevent vaginal disorders, such as dryness and pain, and improve the quality of your sexual life. 8) Rely on products and therapies validated by clinical studies, because only they can truly guarantee safety and efficacy in the management of menopause symptoms and sexual well-being.

9) Mental health is closely linked to sexual health. Practice relaxation techniques, meditation and, if necessary, seek psychological support to deal with the emotional challenges of menopause. If problems in the sphere of sleep and mood are not addressed, you may experience a loss of self-esteem and a worsening of the quality of life; 10) If during your menopause journey you are experiencing symptoms that impact your quality of life, do not be afraid to introduce products and therapies, the important thing is that they are choices validated by research. Sexual desire disorders are often related to age. You can, therefore, prepare yourself not only for the change in your body, but also for a new way of experiencing the intimate sphere.