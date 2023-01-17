The circle around Noel Le Graet is tightening. Already ousted by the Executive Committee, the president of the French Football Federation has now come under investigation for sexual harassment and bullying. The top executive, also overwhelmed by the media storm on the Zidane case, now seems destined to hand over the reins of power.

ACCUSATIONS

—

The preliminary investigation was opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office following the report of the ministerial investigators who are investigating the scandals that have emerged in the Federation. But the procedure was also accelerated by the interview granted to the Equipe by agent Sonia Souid who recounted how the 81-year-old Le Graet had asked her to have sex in exchange for her support on various projects. You accuse that Le Graet denies, but the investigators of the Brigade for the repression of delinquency intend to clarify. In the meantime, the president was effectively suspended by the Executive Committee, also to try to stem the controversy that exploded after the statements against Zidane: “I don’t give a damn if he goes to coach Brazil – said Le Graet on Rmc – and I would never answered the phone”. Proposals that have sparked an outcry in defense of Zidane and harsh criticism of Le Graet, for now replaced by his deputy Philippe Diallo. Didier Deschamps, on the other hand, has been confirmed as coach until 2026.