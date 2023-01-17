SHOT: Doctors observe slight positive dynamics in Roman Kostomarov’s condition

It became known about the insignificant positive dynamics of the condition of the Olympic champion in figure skating Roman Kostomarov, who was in intensive care, reports Telegram-channel SHOT with reference to a source in the hospital in Kommunarka.

According to the publication, doctors observe a slight positive trend in Kostomarov’s condition. He stopped increasing the area of ​​damage to the lungs, while there were problems with blood clotting. The former figure skater is still in intensive care and connected to an artificial oxygen saturation machine (ECMO).

A friend of Kostomarov, two-time world champion in ice dancing Maxim Stavisky confirmed TASSthat no serious changes in the recovery of the athlete were recorded. “There are no global changes in his condition, he remains in a medically induced coma. In some ways there are positive changes, in others there are not,” Stavisky said.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on 10 January. He is in intensive care under medical sedation. The athlete was diagnosed with pneumonia in combination with influenza B.