Urologist and sexologist Rena Malik named coital body alignment technique, also known as CAT, is the best position for slow and sensual sex. Her words leads Men’s Health publication.

The sexologist explained that the main difference between this position and the missionary position is that instead of traditional hip thrusts, both partners perform swaying movements up and down. This slow vertical friction of the penis against the clitoris increases the degree of arousal and emotional intimacy, and also helps to achieve orgasm more easily, Malik emphasized. In her words, “It’s kind of like a dance where the partners have to move in sync for it to work.”

The specialist added that the coital body alignment technique is primarily intended for couples who have difficulty achieving orgasm or want to become closer to each other. At the same time, the sexologist emphasized that it is in this position that a man and a woman more often achieve synchronous orgasm than in others.

Malik previously listed unexpected reasons for decreased libido. Taking antidepressants, steroids and other medications can negatively affect your level of sexual desire, she said.