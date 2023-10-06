EU summit, her friends from Hungary and Poland are the ones who undermine the prime minister. And she will be forced to choose between Budapest-Warsaw and Brussels-Berlin-Paris

The key to understanding the European Council in Granada (EU plus other countries such as the United Kingdom) is very simple: the strategy of Giorgia Meloni of the foot in two shoes brings her to her knees. And it is precisely her friends who are destroying the prime minister: Poland and Hungary.

The Prime Minister finally met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after the controversy over NGOs trying to strengthen the axis with Germany. But at the same time his main ally Viktor Orbán he said that “the EU rapes Hungary and Poland”.

A big problem for Meloni. On the one hand it is forced to try to patch things up with Berlin, seeking London’s support (in any case outside the Union), thanks also to the good relationship it has found with the French president Emmanuel Macron, but on the other hand its main allies in ECR (Conservatives and Reformists), i.e. Warsaw and Budapest, insult the EU and block any type of agreement on migrants. Given that the agreement of all 27 member states is needed.

And so for Italy, once again, no concrete results. Meloni will have to choose in view of the European elections: remain in opposition with Hungary and Poland (and count for practically nothing) or distort oneself by supporting the re-edition of the Ursula (or Metsola) majority with the left, giving Salvini a motorway on the right.

Migrants: Meloni, unanimous consensus on stopping illegality – “I am very satisfied with what is happening at a European level. Today we find ourselves in a European Council in which 27 countries agree that the priority is to stop illegal migration starting from the external dimension”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this after the informal European Council in Granada. German Chancellor Scholz “is aware that the Italian strategy is the only one that can be effective: he told me that we need to move forward with this work in Tunisia”, added Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the informal summit in Granada. “Everyone tells us that the work with Tunis must be replicated with other countries in North Africa and beyond”, she added. Meloni then added: “I agree to give new resources not to the migratory chapter, but to Africa. What we must do is build a different partnership with Africa, let’s help Africa to live off what it has. Let’s talk of a continent extremely rich in raw materials and resources, which we can help to valorise, also for our own interest. It’s about putting resources to build a strategic partnership, like the Mattei Plan.”



In the meantime, according to a note from Palazzo Chigi, after bilateral between the Prime MinisterGiorgia Meloni, and the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines of the informal European Council in Granada, the two Heads of Government expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached in Brussels on the “Crisis and force majeure” Regulation regarding migrants. The two leaders, noting the excellent level of cooperation between Rome and Berlin, met at the Italian-German intergovernmental summit, which will be held in Germany at the end of November.



