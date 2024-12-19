Sexist crime in Cartagena: the restraining order had expired 10 days ago

The head of the Investigative Court number 1 of Cartagena, on guard duty, has opened a homicide procedure against a man detained for the death of his romantic partner. The individual went to the police station to confess to the crime. After carrying out the first steps, the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of Cartagena was inhibited, which has initiated a jury procedure. The detainee is scheduled to be brought to justice this Thursday, once the agents conclude their action.

The detainee was convicted on April 11 for a crime of threats in the family, after acknowledging that the day before around 9:00 p.m., after arguing with his romantic partner, with the intention of intimidating her, he told her: “you “I send my sister and she beats you up.”

A man kills his wife in Cartagena and surrenders to the Police

“The penalty for the accusations was imposed, reduced by one third, as established by the Penal Code when the accused recognizes the facts,” the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia detailed. In total, he was sentenced to 40 days of work for the benefit of the community and one year, four months and two days of deprivation of the right to possess and carry weapons and the accessory penalties of 8 months of prohibition from approaching minors. 200 meters from the victim, their home, workplace or any other public or private place; as well as the prohibition of communicating directly or indirectly with her by any means of telephone, computer, telematic, written, visual, oral or other means of contact for the same period of 8 months.