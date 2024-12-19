The countdown to Benidorm Fest 2025 begins and the candidates have already presented their most lethal weapon to take the bronze microphone and represent Spain in the next edition of Eurovision: their songs. The sixteen candidates already made public the titles of their songs in November: Sonia and Selena (‘Queens’), Melody (‘Esa diva’), Celine Van Heel (‘La casa’), Kuve (‘Loca por ti’), DeTeresa (‘La pena’), La Chispa (‘Fed up with crying’), Chica Suralto (‘Bad feminist’), Daniela Blasco, Lucas Blun (‘I write to you in heaven’), Mel Omana (I am queen’), David Alfonso (‘Cheap love’), Herny Semler (‘You don’t see it’), JKabello (VIP), Mawot (‘Raggio di sole’) Carla Frigo (‘Bésame’) and K!ng-Dom ( ‘I like you’).

But this Wednesday, on one of the RTVE sets in Prado de Rey, the artists shared a few seconds of their songs and briefly explained the meaning of each of them. «What we can anticipate is that we cry. We both cried when we heard the song. Something very emotional. Very ‘Sonia and Selena’,” said the singers of the anthem ‘I want to dance’ a few months ago. Now, finally his followers and the fans of Benidorm Fest have been able to hear what his ‘single’ sounds like.

«It has nods to our songs from the past, it is very us. We meet again. We are friends, partners, couples from the past and who we are again. It has been difficult for us to move forward as well. We are very happy, we hope people like it and dance to it again just like all our hits,” the singers acknowledged while their song played in the background. «Let’s dance like before when we were queens. “Let everyone watch us dance,” says the lyrics as a tribute to his career.

The singer seemed happy with her song, which sounds pop. “It’s a declaration of intentions, it talks about the sexual and mental tension you have when you meet someone,” he says, although he acknowledges at the same time that the lyrics are at the same time “sensitive.”









Celine Van Heel: ‘The House’

“It is a tribute to women who have felt trapped in a house,” the singer acknowledged. His song, to the rhythm of salsa, surprised those present. “It’s very Latin, it can surprise a lot,” he added. “I hope people dance and get excited.”

Shock Girl: ‘Bad Feminist’

“It’s a song for each of the editions that I haven’t performed,” the singer said in November. The singer acknowledged that she thought this song was going to stay at home. She composed it alone at home and thought it would never see the light of day. “I’m very excited to hear it.”

Daniela Blasco: ‘Stuck like gum’

“It’s a call to party and have a good time,” says the singer. To the rhythm of trap and reggaeton, the singer composed this song that was created exclusively for the Benidorm Fest. «It is a mix of styles that I have heard for a long time, it is an urban song, hip hop, and other styles. It’s a show in a song,” he adds.

David Alfonso: ‘Cheap love’

“I look for what you give me, what you won’t give me,” sings David Alfonso. “It sounds like being free, a total liberation, leaving someone who doesn’t suit you,” the singer acknowledges.

To the rhythm of copla and techno, the singer shared the lyrics of her song. “It’s very visceral,” the singer acknowledged. “If I had to get married I would cry with grief,” DeTeresa sings. «It has seven tone changes, it is complicated, but very beautiful. The couplet gives a lot of itself.

Herny Semler: ‘You don’t see it’

The singer chose a simple, but exciting ballad. «I am very proud and happy to carry a song like this. I composed it with Pepe Bernabé. “It comes from cell phone notes, things that I feel, it’s a chaotic diary.” “What’s the point of being happy if you don’t see it,” says one of the verses of the song.

“I want to be on stage now,” said the singer while explaining his song. “The song was born from a session where we were preparing a song for someone else,” he added. The song gains strength as the lyrics progress. “It’s the first song I’ve made that I can’t stop listening to, I don’t get tired of it, for now it’s the best song I’ve ever made.”

K!ng-Dom: ‘I like you.’

The group, which had performed on several occasions, has finally managed to participate thanks to this song. “We are very excited.”

«I am very focused, more than ever. It is a busy and demanding song, I have been preparing for a long time because it is not easy and it changes register a lot,” he acknowledges.

“This song is not just for stage divas, there are many ways to be a diva,” the singer acknowledged while her song played in the background. The singer is excited to participate in the contest, something that had been asked of her for many years, but she had ruled it out until now. “A diva doesn’t step on anyone to shine,” says one of her verses. “It’s full of stories,” he adds.

«The song suits me a lot, it transmits a lot of that good vibe. I feel very high because I don’t stop on stage. I’m not going to tell what we’re preparing, but it’s very cool,” the singer acknowledges.

La Chispa: ‘Tired of crying’

“They had me sick of waiting,” says the singer, causing laughter among those present. «When they asked me to participate here, I felt like I do in the song. “I don’t wear it as much because I feel it a lot and it wasn’t easy, I prefer to save my energy for the festival.”

Lucas Bun: ‘I write to you in heaven’

«It is the most personal song I have ever made in my life, it is something very profound. “It’s for my mother,” says the singer. «It is a tribute to her, I hope it serves as a consolation for those who have also experienced a loss. “It is a thank you for everything she has done in my life, if it weren’t for her I wouldn’t do this.”

The song, which alternates lyrics in Spanish and Italian, combines techno and pop.

“You will see me doing crazy things for Don Pancho,” said the singer, causing laughter among those present.