“Young people have fears, doubts, uncertainties and often struggle to ask for 'clarifications' from teachers and parents. We are four specialists who want to speak to young people, putting ourselves on the same level as them. We don't judge, we don't criticize. We make young people understand that we want to explain everything in a simple, ironic and fun way, giving the right importance to what consent is and its meaning. We want to be right there for that.” Chiara Di Pietro, a surgeon specializing in gynecology and obstetrics, said this to Adnkronos today at the UCI Cinema Bicocca in Milan, on the sidelines of the first stage of the tour 'My Body Match brings Mannaggia to Sex in the Cinema', the educational format created from the specialist, the influencer who is very followed on Instagram with the account @ginecologo_roma.

The other experts involved in the project, created in collaboration with the @My.Body.Match information campaign by Gedeon Richter Italia, are: Francesca Romana Tiberi, sexologist and clinical psychologist, Micol Macrì, midwife specialized in pelvic floor rehabilitation, and Antonio Rossi , surgeon specialist in Urology and Andrology. “We try to respond – adds Tiberi – to what is the emotional request” regarding affective education, “to help girls and boys to face the fears linked to their own shame, to their own insecurities, to those who are the cultural stereotypes to which they often refer in an absolutely incorrect way.” The tour was designed to open an interactive discussion with high school girls and boys on the topics of sexuality, hormonal contraception and the changing body, because “very often when we talk about sexual education – clarifies the sexologist – we stop at “the idea of ​​genitality, that is, the idea that we teach how sex works” without explaining “in a little more depth how we arrive at sexual intercourse. It is not explained to girls and boys that the definition of “sexual intercourse has this part of the term – 'intercourse' – which unfortunately very often generates anxiety and worry”.

For this reason, continues Tiberi, “we teach rejection and how to manage it, how to exercise it. We teach consent, helping kids to understand that sexuality is something that must be linked to pleasure, not only from a physical point of view, but also from an emotional point of view, an enriching dimension of their life, especially if it is seen from a sharing with a partner”. As Macrì underlines, “talking about intimate health and intimate hygiene is a way to reach young people, to make them understand how important it is to know those areas of our body, especially for girls who, unlike boys, are unable to reach the private parts visually. Talking about it – concludes the midwife – is a way to make them understand how important it is to know each other, to know those areas of the body, to learn to understand how we are made down there, and then possibly evaluate whether we are well, if we are ill and if there is something we can do to improve our state of well-being”.