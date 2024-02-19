Lawyers say the former president is awaiting access to the contents of his seized cell phone to be heard in an investigation into an alleged coup attempt

The defense of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) presented a request to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), informing that the former president will not testify to the PF (Federal Police) until he has access to the contents of the cell phones seized during the Tempus Veritatis operation. The request was filed with the digital militia inquiry, which was the basis for the operation carried out on February 8.

This Monday (19.Feb.2024), the PF summoned Bolsonaro to testify about the alleged coup attempt to keep him in the Presidency in 2022. The testimony was scheduled for Thursday (22.Feb.2024) at the headquarters of the PF, in Brasília, at 2:30 pm (local time).

According to the defense, access to cell phone content is “crucial” to guarantee the former president’s right to defense and, given the lack of access to the material, Bolsonaro will choose to remain silent during the hearing.

"In view of the foregoing, it is hereby informed that the petitioner [Jair Bolsonaro] chooses not to give a statement or provide additional statements until access to the entirety of the media on the seized cell phones is guaranteed, without giving up, obviously, being heard at a later and opportune moment."says the defense.

On February 8, Bolsonaro and his allies were targets of the PF Tempus Veritatis operation. The former president had to hand over his passport to authorities and was unable to leave the country. In the police action, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, was arrested for illegal possession of weapons. He was released after 3 days.

The investigation into the alleged attempt to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency is the result of the denunciation of the former aide-de-camp, Mauro Cid. The PF also found on the soldier's computer a video of a ministerial meeting held on July 5, 2022 that, according to the PF, discussed the organization of a coup.

The video shows that Bolsonaro asked for support to expand attacks on the electoral system, accuses TSE ministers of receiving money to rig the elections and says he would not win the election. “war” with “Paper and pen”. Watch the full video of the meeting and find out who was present.

On February 14, Bolsonaro's defense requested the return of the former president's passport and requested that the measure prohibiting his departure from the country be converted to milder restrictions, such as sending the authorization application 7 days before the trip.