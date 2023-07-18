Court will judge in the virtual plenary from August 11 to 21 complaint for illegal possession made by the PGR against the congresswoman

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) set for August the trial of the accusation of the RMP (Attorney General’s Office) against federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) for illegal possession of a firearm. The process will be available from the 11th to the 21st of next month at virtual plenary (modality in which the ministers enter the votes in the system and there is no in-person deliberation).

The process is related to the episode in which Zambelli drew and pointed a gun at people on the streets of São Paulo (SP), on October 29, 2022, the eve of the 2nd round of the presidential election. The deputy chased a man with the gun in hand.

The complaint was made by the Attorney General’s Office on January 26. If accepted, Zambelli will be a defendant and will have to respond to criminal proceedings. The demonstration had been filed by Petition 10674, which is under secrecy in the Supreme Court and has a report by Minister Gilmar Mendes. Here is the start date of the trial.

In a note, the federal deputy defended an alleged “lack of just cause for the receipt of the complaint and continuity of the criminal action” and also mentioned, according to her, the “incompetence of the Supreme Court” for judgment of the case (read the statement below).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Carla Zambelli was filmed on October 29, 2022 pointing a gun at people on the corner of Alameda Lorena and Rua Capitão Pinto Ferreira, in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, located in the West Zone of São Paulo.

In the images, the congresswoman appears running with a gun in her hand and entering a bar. Addressing an unidentified man, she repeatedly shouts for him to get down on the ground, while other people run to leave the place.

Watch (52s):

On his Instagram profile, Zambelli he said having been attacked by a group of people on the way out of a restaurant. In the video, she states that they used “a black man to come over me”. She said that she was verbally assaulted and spat on and, after the fall, she ran after the man so he wouldn’t run away.

The deputy also shows a leg injury that would be the result of an alleged fall during the confusion.

Watch (3min52s):

Other images filmed by people at the scene show a man in a black cap and a flowered shirt approaching the deputy, who is surrounded by a group of about 10 people. The video shows the individual talking face to face with Zambelli.

Then he turns to leave the place. At that moment, the deputy tries to reach him and falls. After the fall, the man runs and is pursued by Zambelli and an armed security guard.

In December, the PGR already requested the STF to suspend the deputy’s size on December 20, 2022. Minister Gilmar Mendes complied with the request on the same day. Here’s the full of the decision (155 KB).

On January 3, the PF (Federal Police) carried out a search and seizure at 2 residential addresses of the deputy, one in Brasília (DF) and the other in São Paulo (SP). Three pistols were seized in the operation, according to the representative’s advisory. The previous decision by Gilmar Mendes established a 48-hour deadline for the voluntary delivery of weapons and ammunition in the deputy’s possession.

Read the STF note for this Monday below:

“The defense of Deputy Carla Zambelli, represented by her lawyer Daniel Bialski, reinforces all the arguments presented in her written defense presented before the Supreme Court and, orally, will support her reasons, especially to recognize the incompetence of the STF to judge the case. However, if these preliminary issues are overcome, on the merits, for any of the reasons explained, so that the lack of just cause for the receipt of the complaint and the continuation of the criminal action is declared.

“Daniel Bialski.”