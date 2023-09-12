Netflix has always been known for making important releases within its catalog of films and series, but one of those that marked an important milestone was ‘Sex Education’, a production that will present its final installment in 2023. This fiction, which has as protagonists Otis, Maeve and Eric, is one of the most acclaimed on the streaming platform since its premiere on January 11, 2019. This year, the plot of these teenagers will come to an end with season 4.

Through a creative poster, the production of the series announced the release date for its last season on the red N, in which it tells the story of Otis Milburn and his school friends, who are going through different sexual problems of their own. of the age. Keep reading this note to learn more about the launch of the final installment of ‘Sex Education’ on Netflix.

When does the final season of ‘Sex Education’ premiere?

Nothing is missing, the 8 final chapters that ‘Sex Education’ will launch in its final season can be seen on Netflix from September 21, 2023. Remember that part 3 ended at the moment when the stage was beginning to close school in the hallways of Moordale Secondary School. In addition, all characters will have a radical change with new challenges.

What will the final season of ‘Sex Education’ on Netflix be about?

Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’ has arrived faster than many imagined because the third part was only released on Netflix on September 17, 2021. Many will wonder what its final chapter will be about, according to the synopsis, this is what it tells us: “After the closure of Moordale High School, Otis and Eric face a new challenge: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form High School. . Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex practice, while Eric prays they don’t become losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all Moordale students; They thought they were progressive, but this new school is another level. There is daily yoga in the community garden, a very strong sustainability environment and a group of kids who are popular for being… friendly?”

Aimee, Maeve and Otis return in the fourth installment of 'Sex Education'. Photo: Netflix

Where can you see season 4 of ‘Sex Education’?

Being an original Netflix production, this fourth season, as well as the previous three, can be enjoyed in full on said platform, which you can access with your account. If you don’t have one, you can create a user after choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

Who are the actors in ‘Sex Education 4’?