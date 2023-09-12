El Juli leaves. He announced it on July 27 on his social networks: “After 25 years of alternative, I want to inform you of my decision to stop bullfighting indefinitely when this season ends.” He also asserted that “it is not a retirement, it is the end of a stage that has certainly been wonderful. Only time will tell about the future. Bullfighting has been, is and will be the inspiration and driving force of my life (…)».

The truth is that only time will tell the future. The certainty is the present, and that tells us that Julián López ‘El Juli’ will stop bullfighting in public after October 1, the day on which he announced his farewell in La Maestranza, putting the culmination of a magnificent season in which El Juli He has celebrated his silver anniversary as a bullfighter.

Memory brings to mind that lively boy who, at the age of 15, took the alternative in Nîmes. Proof of his precocity. Juli was born in Madrid on October 5, 1982 – on Cartagena Street, by the way – and he was just days away from turning 16, on September 18, 1998, when José María Manzanares gave him the alternative in the presence of Ortega Cano. His career as a bullfighter was quite an event and his career as a matador is that of the greatest figure in bullfighting. His numbers are dizzying. The choice of Seville to fight the last bullfight, for the moment, is no coincidence. The Madrid native holds the record for exits on shoulders through the Puerta del Príncipe, with seven.

Juli is legend. He has emerged on the shoulders of the most important bullrings on the bullfighting planet, including Las Ventas. Although he no longer practices them, he created two types of cape during his time as a bullfighter, the lopecinas and the brooms.

Murcia has been one of its places. On thirty occasions she has been the protagonist in La Condomina. His first appearance in the Ronda de Garay arena was as a bullfighter. He managed to fill the plaza, with 14,000 spectators in the stands, in the bullfight of the Spring Festival of 1999. He braided the Paseíllo on the afternoon of Monday, April 5 of that year, to fight Juan Pedro Domecq’s bulls, along with Enrique Ponce and Pepín Liria. It was his first outing on the shoulders of La Condomina, when he cut off three ears. At the September Fair of that year, despite being announced, he could not perform, and returned in the spring of 2000, on April 23. All the other bullfights that he has fought in Murcia have been at the September Fair.

Double on seven occasions



Dressed in lights he has done the Paseíllo on twenty-eight occasions. He has not done the Paseíllo in Murcia for only three years, and it was not because it was not announced, but because of the imponderables. In 2009 it was the rain that forced the suspension, and in 2020 and 2021, the Covid pandemic. Every other year, El Juli has been the mainstay of the Murcia fair. He has even done a double seven times, bullfighting on two afternoons at the fairs in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006.

In 28 bullfights he has cut off 56 ears and three tails, leaving the Ronda de Garay bullring on his shoulders on 18 occasions. Numbers that very few exceed. To these celebrations of lights we must add his performance at two festivals. One as a bullfighter, the one held on July 3, 2011, to benefit the victims of the Lorca earthquake, in which he cut off a tail, adding one more large door, and another, a festival to benefit the AECC, in which He never fought bullfighting, but he did work as a rancher. It was held on April 3, 2017, and it was a success, since the six bulls from El Freixo, a ranch in El Juli, had ten ears and a tail cut off.

Historical afternoons



In Murcia El Juli has bullfighted on afternoons that ended up being historic for bullfighting for different reasons. He was an exceptional witness to two unexpected withdrawals from bullfighting. One of them was the bullfight on Sunday, September 10, 2000. It was the fourth bullfight of El Juli in Murcia and with Luis Algarra’s bulls he did the Paseíllo together with Curro Romero and Pepín Jiménez. That was the last afternoon that the Pharaoh of Camas wore the suit of lights, as he announced his final retirement days later, after participating in a festival in La Algaba. The other retirement that he experienced from the albero was that of Dámaso González. It was the tenth bullfight that Julián had fought in the capital of Segura and he alternated with Dámaso and Pepín Liria, who that afternoon pardoned the bull Sevillano, from Jandilla.

Days before the bullfight with Curro, he had managed to hang the “no seats” sign in the bullfight on Saturday, September 9. The first time he had placed since Ángel Bernal managed the square alone. He was godfather of Antonio Puerta’s alternative, on Monday, September 14, 2015, with Perera as witness, and has been the winner of the Fair on several occasions. Among his great afternoons in Murcia we can highlight the one with four ears and a tail at the 2014 fair. In 2007 he also cut off three ears and a tail, and last year he also won the top trophies for a masterful task, titling LA VERDAD the chronicle of that day: «Afternoon of El Juli’s figure». There are many headlines that this great figure has received from this newspaper in his actions in our square. In 2012 we titled “El Juli, a superior being”, and in 2011: “El Juli, a waste of dedication”. José María Galiana also had him among his favorites and in 2007 he signed: “A figure of bullfighting.” Perfect definition of someone who has decided to rest and who only needs to pardon a bull in Murcia. Will it be this afternoon?