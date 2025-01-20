Sevilla FC’s victory in Girona (1-2) leaves an important peace of mind for García Pimienta’s team. It is the classic restorative triumph that reports much more than three points for the bag. Because Sevilla FC came out of Montilivi raising doubts about the coach and, in one fell swoop, the bad feelings that the team had left at the start of the year with a cup failure in Almería and a dull draw in Nervión against last-place Valencia. The group now takes a very different perspective. After defeating a European hopeful in his field, he is filled with morale and looks up with a certain audacity. There is improvement. The new one, Rubén Vargas, adds. The injured are reappearing and the arrival of reinforcements for the forward line is expected. The fact is that Sevilla FC has reached 26 points once the 20th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports has been held, even overtaking its eternal rival, the Betis, a circumstance that has not occurred for more than two and a half years. Everything has to do with it. Little by little, but there is no doubt that the team is experiencing progressive improvement. As an example, just see that this Sevilla FC has 10 more points than the last 2023-24 season at this point in the championship. Then Sevilla FC had 16 points, and was only 1 away from the relegation places occupied by Cádiz, Granada and Almería, teams that in the end were the ones that ended up losing the category. On that 20th day, Quique Sánchez Flores coached Sevilla after the dismissals of Mendilibar and Diego Alonso. Positioning themselves for the final sprint Sevilla de Pimienta now enjoys a cushion of 7 units above the danger zone and is closer to the European positions than of relegation, which generates excitement and confidence in the locker room and among many fans who are beginning to see an incentive for the season. This season’s score also improves that of two years ago, the 2022-23 campaign, in which the team coached by Jorge Sampaoli had 21 points and was two away from the relegation places that Cádiz had with 19. It is far away On the other hand, this Sevilla FC by García Pimienta from the figures of the team led by Julen Lopetegui in the 2021-22 season, which on matchday 20 reached 42 points (16 more than now) and was 2nd in LaLiga behind Real Madrid. Logically, in Nervión no one wants to ring the bells after the victory in Girona, but there is also the conviction that if the team is well structured After the movements of the January market, he can easily reach the final stage of LaLiga and even be around the sixth or seventh place that the European ticket may have.

