“An urban forest for everyone”, the neighbors’ project for the green lung of the center of Seville

The future of the green lung in the heart of Seville remains uncertain, after the City Council hung the “for sale” sign on it on December 11. Given the discomfort that the news has generated among the residents of the neighborhood who have been demanding a park for years, the mayor, José Luis Sanz, has insisted that the site “will be sold conditional on what the neighbors want to do in that space.”

The mayor of Seville opens the door for part of the plot of the future green lung in the center to be used for other uses

However, the neighborhood group that has championed the historic demand for the green lung since 2019 remembers that “we had reached a consensus a long time ago,” in reference to the commitment signed in 2022 by all the political forces that make up the plenary session to convert that 2,131 square meter land located between the central Arrayán and Divina Pastora streets into a green recreational space.

So much so that in 2021 the neighbors already presented their pre-project for this plot to the Casco Antiguo district, the result of collaborative work carried out between the inhabitants of the neighborhood and the ADICI research group from the University of Seville. The proposal included the demands and needs of the neighborhood, compiled throughout various informative tables, where neighbors contributed their ideas to shape the participatory design of a large multifunctional green space.

In the document to which this newspaper has had access, and which has also been sent to the current Government team, the neighborhood consensus is summarized as follows: “It will be an ornamental, living urban forest, with a lot of shade and a lot of green for recreation, with water, where girls and boys find their space for different activities, young people who will find leisure alternatives here, and also for the elderly, as well as for pets.” This neighborhood initiative has the support of more than 6,000 signatures.





Vegetation at the heart of the project

The design was configured around two fundamental principles: the conciliation of uses (organizing the site into zones to make quiet activities compatible with more noisy ones) and the undisputed prominence of vegetation (with masses of trees as the backbone element of the space). In this way, to guarantee coexistence and structure the space, the project proposed “a central grove” that would act as a “sound-dampening screen” and as a separator between “areas of high intensity of use and more relaxed or calmer play areas.” ”.

The land was thus divided into four well-defined zones: recreational activities band (to the west), quiet activities band (to the east), linear permanent circulation corridor and vegetation bands. Thus, “it is the vegetal masses that structure the space and give it its main identity as a green lung”, so that “vegetation is understood in this space not as an ornament or as a supplement but as a good in itself , which occupies the centrality of the project.”

Likewise, the vegetation is conceived as an ally to “counteract” one of the characteristic aspects of the site, which a priori could be perceived as a disadvantage: “It is a land with a complex shape, with multiple breaks, where a large proportion of its Limits are conditioned by the presence of blind party walls of different heights, materials and state of maintenance. Given this quality of the site, it is proposed to use the vegetation as a natural curtain that allows the visual impact of the party walls to be filtered and generate a living limit that unifies the interior quality of the space and improves over time,” according to the project. local.





A meeting space for everyone

Regarding the proposal for uses, activities are included for all ages and needs, guaranteeing an intergenerational and diverse meeting space “with active leisure alternatives for adolescents” and that provides “oxygen and shade to an area saturated with brick.” as stated in the objectives of the driving group of this initiative.

For the little ones, they suggest “natural swings, tree houses and a zip line.” For young people, “a climbing wall, a space for graffiti and a rehearsal space for music and dance.” Thinking about the elderly, “spaces to chat, play petanque and enjoy the landscape” are contemplated.

All of this complemented by “a recreation place for pets and a meeting place for people who walk them”, as well as “a space to practice sports” that is flexible and does not compromise “the green lung character”, with mobile equipment , as “a space to store and take out when necessary a volleyball net or small goals.”

Design conceived as a participatory game

Based on these general lines, the neighbors outline a “participatory design board”, which will serve as “support” to later define the final project. With this methodology, the neighborhood proposal seeks to involve the community in decision-making when specifying the distribution of the space, the selection of botanical species and the equipment, aligned with the uses that are agreed to prioritize in this coexistence space.

The proposed “design board” acts as an open outline, which will be adapted as conversations progress. For each activity band, the necessary furniture will be defined through specific sheets that will allow equipment and functions to be assigned by consensus.

The decision-making process, the document highlights, will be inclusive and will be carried out in workshops open to different user groups: children, young people, adults and the elderly. These workshops will be the basis for defining how to structure each area of ​​the green lung, ensuring that each segment of the space meets the needs of all members of the community. Above all this, the project is governed by some “rules of the game”, such as prioritizing vegetation as the essence of the green lung.

PP and Vox put the green lung in the center of Seville up for sale despite the fact that it was fully approved to use it as a park





After years of working on making this project a reality, which allows the adaptation of the space to the real demands of the community, the neighbors feel that they have returned to square one by putting the plot on Arrayán Street up for sale. Despite this setback, they assure that they will continue fighting until the heart of Seville manages to provide itself with its “deserved and promised green lung.”