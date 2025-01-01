The new Sevilla FC without Jesus Navas face the 2025 with firm intentions to regain hope and continue taking steps towards a restructuring that returns the club as soon as possible to more ambitious challenges than those of recent times. The example of the now eternal youth squad is a good mirror in which to look at oneself. With the palace, Sevilla FC reached the highest levels and successes of its 135-year history.

His tribute on the 30th will forever remain in the memory of the footballer and all of Sevillismo. A farewell worthy of an unmatched professional. From now on, both Navas and Sevilla FC learn to live without each other.

The former player published a nice message on his networks this same January 1, 2025: «Happy new year 2025!!! The Navas Moral family wishes you the best. I am eternally grateful to the club, the Sevilla fans and my teammates and friends for their commitment and determination to not leave me alone. I finished with the ball, how many hours of joy you have given me friend…”

— Jesús Navas (@JNavas) January 1, 2025

It remains to be known Navas’ role from now on and what type of link or task he will maintain with the club of his life. In his last interview with ABC he left some clue: “I always like to be linked to Sevilla FC,” he admitted.