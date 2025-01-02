U21 national player Frans Krätzig has left VfB Stuttgart with immediate effect. As the Swabians announced, they had agreed with FC Bayern Munich to end the loan deal for the 21-year-old winger early. “Not least due to the competitive situation within our squad, Frans has not been able to get the playing time he wanted in the past few months,” said VfB sports director Christian Gentner about the decision.

Krätzig joined the Stuttgart team in the summer of 2024. Since then, however, he has only appeared once in the Bundesliga, twice in the DFB Cup and once in the DFL Supercup for coach Sebastian Hoeneß’s team. He played two games in the 3rd league for VfB’s U21 team. “Now the moment has come for me to take a new path and take on a new challenge,” said Krätzig. He has a contract with FC Bayern until 2027.