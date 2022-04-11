Artem Severiukhin posted an apology video on Telegram. After decision of the FIA ​​to open an investigation on what happened yesterday at the time of the award ceremony of the first round of the European Karting Championship and after the boy’s own team had downloaded him via a press release, the video-message of the young 15 year old represents – for now – the last piece of the story. As the Russian driver, who competed under the insignia of the Italian flag, is now known, after winning a karting race he got on the podium and here he saluted by beating his fist on his chest and showing his right arm outstretched towards the public. A gesture that recalled the Nazi salute to everyone’s mind. The story immediately exploded in the media and on social networks. Severiukhin was overwhelmed with criticism for his behavior. Many of his fellow drivers, including the Ukrainian Ivan Peklin, harshly stigmatized the gesture.

NEWS | 🇷🇺 Russian karting driver Artem Severiukhin has reacted on Telegram to the incident where he allegedly did a Nazi salute on the podium after a karting race. pic.twitter.com/lmY8aMgLQQ – F1 Feeder Series (@ F1FeederSeries1) April 11, 2022

In the video, made public by the site F1 Feeder Series, Severiukhin was visibly tried by the echo aroused by his actions and apologized. The Russian pilot also explained that he was ready to accept a sanction and stressed several times that he did not want to make any reference to the Nazi ideology. “I want to apologize to everyone for what happened yesterday – he declared in the message, after introducing himself – on the podium I made a gesture that many perceived as a Nazi salute. It is not true. I have never supported Nazism and I consider it one of the worst crimes of humanity. I competed under Italian license, with the Italian flag. The guys in front of the podium showed me that in Italy it is not customary to hit yourself on the chest by showing [parte incomprensibile, n.d.r.]. I just wanted to make the gesture and I can’t explain how he was born. I know I am guilty and I know I was foolish and I am ready to be punished, but please believe that there was no intention in my actions. There was no support for Nazism or racism. There was no desire to offend spectators, fans, athletes, the team or whoever was watching the event. Excuse me “.