Bringing horsepower to the road with dandelions – Goodyear wants to do just that. The tire brand went looking for a source of natural rubber and came across the well-known flower. Dandelion tires should not only be placed under cars, but also, for example, under airplanes.

The idea stems from a desire to develop a US-based source of natural rubber. The company says that currently 90 percent of the world’s rubber comes from tropical locations. That’s why Goodyear is working with the US Department of Defense and a company called Farmed Materials to harvest dandelions.

The most suitable flower was selected right down to the root and the dandelion was the best of all 2,500 plants examined. To be even more specific: the taraxacum kok-saghyza subspecies, appears to be best suited to replace the rubber tree.

Dandelion Tires Benefits

There is another advantage. Rubber trees have to grow for at least seven years before the first raw materials can be tapped. Dandelions can survive in six months, are resilient and can grow in temperate climates. The first bands of dandelions will be tested by the US military on airplanes. If they turn out to be safe enough for that, they are undoubtedly safe for your car too.