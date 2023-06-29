Psurgical diva Madonna has been taken to the hospital because of a serious illness. Her manager Guy Oseary said on the online platform Instagram on Wednesday that the US singer had developed a “severe bacterial infection” on Saturday and had to be admitted to an intensive care unit. She spent “several days” there.

“Her health is improving but she is still receiving medical treatment,” Oseary said. The 64-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. Until further notice, however, all dates would be put on hold – this also applies to the musician’s world tour, which should start on July 15th. A new start date will be announced at a later date.

Madonna was actually gearing up for the start of her Celebration World Tour next month to mark the 40th anniversary of her career. She last had health problems in late 2020 when she underwent hip surgery, as reported by Sky News and People Magazine. Eleven months after an injury she sustained on her Madame X tour, she had to cancel several concerts on her North American tour.

During her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A Special in 2021, the music icon opened up about the painful surgery: “I’ll be honest – I used to be a fitness and workout maniac,” she said at the time. “You probably know that, right?… During my [2019er Madame X]tour – I don’t know if you guys noticed but I limp a lot – I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in my life. I’m a bionic woman – I had hip surgery. So how do I stay in shape? It’s all in your head… It’s called will, it says no one will stop me and I stay in shape by not letting anyone stop me. And I stay in shape by not believing in limits,” added Madonna.