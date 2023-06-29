The 27-year-old midfielder arrives from Chelsea for around 16 million euros. in the morning medical visits and signing with the Devil until 2028
Smiles, hugs and a gesture… like Kessie. The first images of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Milan recall the typical exultation of the Ivorian: upon leaving Linate airport, the 27-year-old gave a military salute to his agent. In the late afternoon of today, the English midfielder took a flight from London and landed in Milan at around 21.45. Enthusiastic for the new adventure with the Milan shirt, the Chelsea midfielder interrupted his holidays to sign with the Rossoneri.
The deal between Milan and Chelsea went through for 16 million plus bonuses. The player’s medical checks will take place tomorrow morning at the Madonnina. Subsequently Loftus-Cheek will go to the Ambrosian Center to obtain sporting eligibility and, finally, he will stop at the club’s offices at Casa Milan, where he will sign the contract that will bind him to the Rossoneri until 2028.
