Smiles, hugs and a gesture… like Kessie. The first images of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Milan recall the typical exultation of the Ivorian: upon leaving Linate airport, the 27-year-old gave a military salute to his agent. In the late afternoon of today, the English midfielder took a flight from London and landed in Milan at around 21.45. Enthusiastic for the new adventure with the Milan shirt, the Chelsea midfielder interrupted his holidays to sign with the Rossoneri.