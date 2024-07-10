Fans had to wait years for Severance to watch its second season, but it will soon be a reality. Apple announced that the show will return to Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025, with a new episode coming out every Friday.

That will be until March 21st next year, and to round things off, a trailer is available. This is how fans of this program have an idea of ​​what they can expect.

For those unaware Severance is from writer, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson. The plot follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a crew chief at Lumon Industries whose employees have undergone a “breakout” procedure.

He surgically divides his memories between his work and personal life. It is an experiment that seeks to achieve balance, but Mark is also at the center of a mystery that shakes him.

To the point that he will have to confront not only the authentic nature of his work but of himself. That is something that will have much greater development throughout the second season of Severance.

This new wave of episodes will have 10 episodes, where Mark Scout and his friends will understand the consequences of playing with the barrier of breaking up. This will lead them to a path full of affliction and sorrow within the story.

Apart from Adam Scott, other actors and actresses participate, such as Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

Added to the aforementioned cast members is Sarah Bock, whose character will be a regular. Ben Stiller is also the executive director of the series and will direct five episodes along with Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné.

With details from Deadline.