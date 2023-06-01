Despite the fact that it has been around for a few decades, the franchise of dragonball It has not lost any popularity, and just where it has a lot of fandom is precisely in Mexico. That has led to the famous series returning to broadcast television, and now some of its most important films will also be broadcast soon.

These are going to be released in Aztec Seven And these are the broadcast times:

– Dragon Ball Z: Freeza’s Battle Against Goku’s Father: Monday, June 5 at 5:30 PM

– Dragon Ball: The Legend of Sheng Long: Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 PM

– Dragon Ball: The Sleeping Princess in the Haunted Castle: Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 PM

It is worth mentioning that the franchise films have always not really complied with the canon of the work in question. Since they are not related too much to the episodes, more than to certain characters. However, from The Battle of the Gods everything that comes out in a cinematographic matter is directly related to the saga Super.

Remember that you can tune in Aztec Seven on cable, antenna or even on its official website.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I remember that several years ago in the summer holidays they did marathons of all the Dragon Ball movies, it was very relaxing to enjoy these alternative stories on TV.