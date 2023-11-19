Several deaths and severe damage after hurricane in Siberia

IAt least three people have died in Siberia as a result of a hurricane. In the Kemerovo region, 18 residents were also injured, the regional civil defense announced on Sunday, according to the Interfax agency. Hundreds of houses were damaged. A video from the city of Novokuznetsk was shared on social networks showing a tree falling and crashing into a moving car.

The power went out in many households in the city and local public transport came to a standstill in some cases. According to Mayor Sergei Kuznetsov, a state of emergency has been declared. Novokuznetsk has not experienced such a natural disaster for decades, the politician wrote on the Telegram news service.

Other areas in Siberia were also affected by the severe storms, including the Altai region and the areas around the cities of Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk. According to the Russian Energy Ministry, a total of more than 225,000 people were cut off from power in the afternoon.