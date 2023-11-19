Benjamin Netanyahu against the “denier” Mahmoud Abbas, after what was claimed by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, according to which Israeli helicopters fired at the Raim rave. In a post on the Hamas-ISIS massacre”.

And then, according to Netanyahu, “the day after we eliminate Hamas, we will not allow whoever runs the civil administration in Gaza to deny terrorism, support terrorism, pay for terrorism and educate their children about terrorism and destruction of the State of Israel”.

“Today – the prime minister denounced – the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah said something absolutely absurd. It denied that Hamas carried out the horrible massacre during the festival near Gaza. In reality it accused Israel of having carried out that massacre This is a complete reversal of the truth.”

Over 100 terrorists arrested in the Gaza Strip in recent days have been taken to Israel for questioning. Among them three members of the Nokhba Force who took part in the October 7 massacre. The announcement was made by the Israeli Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security services. This is reported by Haaretz.

Hamas: over 13 thousand dead in attacks Israel, 5,500 children

The death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to over 13 thousand deaths. This was announced by the Hamas government press office, according to which the dead included 5,500 children and 3,500 women.

IDF: tunnel found under Shifa hospital

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have announced that the well discovered last week on the grounds of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza leads to a tunnel 55 meters long and 10 meters deep that leads to a large space blocked by a large entrance door. . The military is reportedly preparing to break down the door and make the tunnels under the hospital unusable. Army officials say the fighting will take time because it involves terrorist infrastructure located inside a hospital where about 300 patients and staff remain.

The news was reported by Haaretz. The IDF estimates that several hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including Al-Shifa, Rantisi and Al-Quds, were used as Hamas headquarters and were ready to receive hostages from Israel. Army sources claim that in Rantisi hospital, for example, Hamas had renovated the first underground floor and built an infrastructure for holding hostages.

The Israeli army has video released from inside the tunnel found in the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City. The video, which lasts 3 minutes and 27 seconds and was filmed on Friday, November 17, begins outside the tunnel and shows several Israeli Defense Forces soldiers.

The images from the inside therefore show a spiral staircase. Below is the tunnel whose walls appear to be covered with vertical concrete slabs. The tunnel ends at a metal door in which a small window opens. The Israeli army – reports CNN – explains that it has not yet opened the door because the military fears that it may contain explosive traps.