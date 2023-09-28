













The leak comes from the page of an artist named David Masson San Gabriel. Its portfolio includes an unannounced video game that will arrive in 2026. The interesting thing is that the title in question is developed by The Coalition. This company has been responsible for Gears of War since 4.

It should be noted that this is in no way official information. Not to mention, it may not be up to date or may just be some kind of estimate. It could even be possible that they have until 2026 to launch it, but that is not the date they are contemplating.

So far 4 years have passed since the last delivery of gears of war. Although it received very good updates, fans are already expecting more. Especially since the story left us ready for a continuation. Hopefully details about this sequel will be revealed soon.

What is known about Gears of War 6?

Over the years, different rumors and leaks have emerged about Gears of War 6. Perhaps the most important was in the leak that Nvidia suffered, where it was revealed that the title was already in development. Almost everyone on that list arrived at some point.

Source: The Coalition

The Coalition was also said to be working on a new IP, but it was canceled. After this happened, they supposedly began focusing their entire workforce on the sixth installment. That would explain why they’re taking so long. What would you like to see in a sequel?

