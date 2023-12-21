You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Shooting in Prague.
Shooting in Prague.
The shooting occurred in the university's Faculty of Philosophy. This is what is known.
A shooting at Charles University in Prague left an unspecified number of dead and injured this Thursday, reported the Czech Police.
“An unknown person opened fire shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the Faculty of Philosophy of the Charles University of Prague, on Jan Palach Square”, in the heart of the capital, stated Radio Prague International.
He added that there are dead people and a significant number of injured people at the scene and that, despite the fact that law enforcement agencies have gone to the scene, The shooter, armed with a long gun with a telescopic sight, continued shooting.
