A shooting at Charles University in Prague left an unspecified number of dead and injured this Thursday, reported the Czech Police.

“An unknown person opened fire shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the Faculty of Philosophy of the Charles University of Prague, on Jan Palach Square”, in the heart of the capital, stated Radio Prague International.

He added that there are dead people and a significant number of injured people at the scene and that, despite the fact that law enforcement agencies have gone to the scene, The shooter, armed with a long gun with a telescopic sight, continued shooting.

🇨🇿 | URGENT: A shooting at a university in central Prague left several people dead and injured, Czech police said Thursdaypic.twitter.com/cW4XrWVEjW — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) December 21, 2023

#Prague dead and injured people, a situation not yet controlled by the police in Prague. This is the philosophy faculty of the university located in the central area of ​​the city. pic.twitter.com/w5fKICaESn — Jofrana González Canelones (@jogonzalezc) December 21, 2023

