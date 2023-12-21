Iván Alonso arrived at Cruz Azul with every intention of forming the squad quickly and as soon as possible and it seems that he is achieving it. Yesterday, the manager agreed to three transfers to the ranks of the team from the country's capital who will join the squad shortly, two from the south of the continent, one more from the local market, according to reports from ESPN.
Starting with the goal, Alonso grants Anselmi his wish and signs from Independiente del Valle to David Ramirez, 23-year-old goalkeeper, star of the Ecuadorian team who will be bought for 1.5 million dollars. Likewise, for a figure around two million dollars, they will also sign Camilo Candide, who ends his relationship with Nacional of Uruguay and will be the left back of those from the country's capital. The market in the machine closes, at least for now with the arrival of the young man Luis Jimenez coming from Necaxa who will have the role of the third goal.
In addition to these three names, Iván Alonso has made two other additions in recent days to form a competitive squad.
More news on the transfer market
Gabriel Fernández is a few details away from becoming a new Cruz Azul player from the UNAM Pumas after the machine chose to pay his exit clause to avoid complex negotiations with Pedregal. Thus, the 'Toro' would be the second signing of Iván Alonso's management after the arrival of Gonzalo Piovi was signed the previous week.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Iván #Alonso #closes #signings #ranks #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply