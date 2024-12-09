The start of the week will be complicated in several parts of the country due to the storm of snow, rain, wind and cold that winter has brought suddenly to Spain, leaving numerous roads affected this Monday and several red notices in areas of the north and center of the peninsula. Starting on Tuesday, the snow storm will subside, but the cold will intensify and frost will spread to much of the country.

Snow storm in the north until Tuesday

The first DANA will promote the formation of low pressures in northern Africa, with a forecast of easterly flow on the surface. For this reason, they explain from Meteoredrainfall could be abundant in some areas of the Peninsula.

Furthermore, the week has started with a red warning (extreme risk) due to heavy snowfall in some areas of the Cantabrian mountain range of León, Palencia and Asturias, and the Picos de Europa. The accumulation of 4 is expected0 centimeters of snow in 24 hours in areas of 1,200 meters in León and Palencia, and 1,000 meters in Asturiasaccording to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The snow will affect Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja to a lesser extent, with accumulations that may reach five centimeters in 24 hours.

Cantabria, Castilla y León, Navarra and the Basque Country are also on yellow alert due to rainfall. Rainfall can accumulate up to 40 liters per square meter in twelve hours.

Drop in thermometers

Although the snow storm may end on Tuesday, thermometers will continue to drop and will hit rock bottom on Wednesday, although with more local and less noticeable drops. From this day on, they say in tiempo.es, they will begin to rise, but in general, “we will continue with low temperatures for the time of year and overall it will be a week of cold anomalies in Spain”.

The Maximum temperatures will remain below 10 °C in much of the northern interior of the peninsula.approaching 15 °C towards the south and on the coasts and could only exceed 15 °C on the Mediterranean coasts and on the islands.





For their part, the cities that will have lower temperatures will be Burgos, Soria, León, Teruel, Ávila, Vitoria or Pamplona, ​​all of them with maximum temperatures that will be around 4-6 °C. In addition, the cities that will have colder nights these days will also be in the capitals of Castilla y León, Aragón, Navarra, the interior of Catalonia, Galicia and Castilla-La Mancha.

The frosts will extend to a large part of the interior of the peninsula and although in general they will be weak, in high areas and especially in Pirineos will be strong, where they can drop below -10 °C.