Various countries and the Arab League condemned this Tuesday in the strongest terms today’s bombing of the refugee camp ofe Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Stripcontrolled by Hamas, which caused the death of at least 145 civilians and several hundred wounded, official sources reported.

Palestinians search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an Israeli bombing in Rafah.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the inhumane Israeli attack on a residential block in Jabalia countryside, which caused the death and injury of more than 400 civilians“, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It’s a statement, Egypt regretted these indiscriminate attacks against defenseless civilians in their places of refuge and in the vicinity of medical centerswhich exacerbates the crisis and the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Furthermore, he called on all countries and international partners to categorically and “unambiguously” condemn these attacks, to stop them immediately and for the international community to fulfill its responsibility to provide the necessary protection to Palestinian civilians.

For his part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan He also condemned in the same terms the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, “holding Israel, the occupying power, responsible for this dangerous event.”

In a statement, the Hashemite kingdom expressed “the strong condemnation and rejection of this act, which contradicts all human and moral values, and the norms of international humanitarian law.”

On the other hand, several Gulf countries condemned the attack, calling it a new massacre against the Palestinian people.

In a statement on his official account on the X platform (Twitter before), Qatar categorically condemned today’s attack and described it as “a new massacre of the defenseless Palestinian people”, words that were also applied by the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abulgueit.

“This massacre tests the entire international system and international humanitarian law,” Abulgueit highlighted in a statement.

In a brief note, Saudi Arabia also strongly condemned “the inhumane attacks carried out” by the Israeli occupation forceswhich caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians and stressed that “the continued escalation is not justified.”

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed or injured today by an Israeli bombardment against the Jabalia refugee camp, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, according to preliminary reports issued by the Gazan Ministry of Health.

Today marks the twenty-fifth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian Islamist organization attacked Israeli territory on October 7, leaving 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 injured and 240 kidnapped who were taken to Gaza.

From that date, Israel bombs the Strip daily, and last Friday expanded its ground operations in the areawhich has left more than 8,500 dead and more than 21,500 injured.

