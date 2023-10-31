





02:04

The Israeli Army acknowledged having carried out an attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, justifying its offensive by claiming that it targeted a very high-ranking Hamas commander in that area. Palestinian doctors said about 50 people were killed during the attack and another 150 were wounded. The Islamist group Hamas claimed that the death toll could be 400, but the figure could not be independently verified. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.