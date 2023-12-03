The Murcia City Council reported this Sunday that the car parks in Atocha, Loaysa, Justicia, Fuenteblanca, Condomina and Arrixaca will be free on peak days and Christmas weekends. This is one of the measures agreed upon this week by the Local Security Board held to articulate the municipal device for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

The Department of Mobility will apply free parking in publicly managed park and ride facilities that are distributed throughout the city. Consequently, in December the measure will be active on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, the last three Fridays and Saturdays (15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30), the opening day of the Glorieta Christmas Market (Thursday 7) and the day of lighting the Great Christmas Tree in the Circular Square (Saturday the 9th), offering users a total of 1,058 free places.

Specifically, the 197 spaces in the Loaysa car park, the 212 in Atocha, the 104 in Fuenteblanca, the 345 in Arrixaca, and the hundred offered by both the Justicia and Condomina car parks will be free on those days.

This network of municipal parking lots is connected to the main tram and bus lines that run through the municipality, so people who park their vehicles in these parking lots will be able to take advantage of free public transportation, a measure that will be in force until next year. January 7th.

In addition, Murcia City Council will carry out a communication campaign that will offer information to citizens about the option that interests them most to leave their vehicle, depending on where they come from. This campaign will also inform about the best option to get to the place you are going by public transport.

The Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, explained that “we are going to launch a battery of measures with the aim of facilitating the flow of traffic and promoting mobility in Murcia during the days of greatest influx of people, offering alternatives and reinforcing the existing services.

Alternatives for parking before mass events



Apart from the inauguration of the Christmas Market and the lighting of the Great Tree in the Circular Square, the measure also seeks to provide parking facilities for events that have a large influx of people, such as the arrival of Santa Claus on December 22, the Santa Claus parade on December 24 and the subsequent afternoon, the ‘New Year’s Eve’ on December 31 and the reception of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men at the Town Hall and their traditional Parade, events scheduled for January 5, 2024.

Similarly, the City Council has also agreed that district buses and the tram will extend their service until 1:00 in the morning on the last three weekends of December and next Saturday, to facilitate travel for the opening of the Tree. Christmas of the Redonda. Therefore, this measure will cover December 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Likewise, on the dates when Murcia receives more influx of visitors and there are more movements, there will be free shifts in taxis to meet all the demand that users require. This will mean that all licenses will be able to operate freely during the last three Fridays and Saturdays of December, as well as on January 7, 9, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and January 5.

Within another area, the Department of Mobility and the Traffic Service of the Local Police will arbitrate the measures that are necessary to facilitate normal circulation during the days in which there are outages as a result of the celebration of Christmas events, providing the pertinent alternative routes and itineraries that ensure the transit of vehicles. Outages are scheduled to occur on December 7, 9, 24 and January 5. However, users will be able to know in advance the measures adopted on those days and will be able to plan their trips with margin.

Regarding the MuyBici public bicycle rental system, which offers 600 vehicles, the Local Safety Board reported that there will be reinforcement in the surveillance of the banks of this service to ensure that they are all enabled and have the necessary supply to meet the demand. existing every day.