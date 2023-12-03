Building the ideal house is the dream of many, but it is an arduous process that involves not only a lot of money and patience, but also informing yourself about the possible legal problems that could be faced if you do not want to live the nightmare of a couple who renovated a home in Canada and the government told them they couldn’t stay.

Ian and Lorna Tenniswood fell in love with the place because at night you can see what they call “its unique night light” thanks to a large working lighthouse in the front yard overlooking the Bay of Fundy, in the fishing village of hampton.

It is a home with four bedrooms, a kitchen equipped with the latest technology, a large family room, restored wooden floors and what gives it a classic touch, large original beams on the ceiling.

The property has its history. Located in New Scotland, The house was believed to be owned by a cult, people even knew it as the “haunted house of hampton“because for decades it was boarded up, without electricity or water. But the Tenniswoods, who make a living restoring old houses, They bought it to make it their home.

Everything seemed to be going well until they were informed that it was a historic house and there had been problems in the acquisition, so they could not keep it. The case was documented by Avery Haines in an article published by CTV News in Canada.

His dream home in Canada became a prison

In the article, Lorna, who contacted the journalist through a video call, shared that she felt very frustrated: “I hate it, it’s a big house, it’s a prison that we ourselves have created.”

According to what they said, they bought the home at auction in 2021 for US$50,000. Initially, their intention was to fix it and sell it, for which they had to invest around US$600,000. They were even forced to sell the house where they lived to finance the project, but they were safe in the knowledge that they had a treasure and that the money would return to them at some point.

They did not expect that the government of New Scotland, Just a few weeks after they wanted to sell it on the real estate market in 2022, they imposed a legal hold and a lawsuit arguing that the property did not belong to them and should be returned to the previous owner.

This story is so f’d up! Family buys house from auction for 50K. Spends 600k on renovations making it their dream home. The province of Nova Scotia launches a lawsuit, because the original owner felt he wasn’t properly represented and awarded the house back to the original owner.… https://t.co/qoQn4FWjVy — Reagan Podelec🍁🏒 (@ReaganPodelec) November 17, 2023

The reason for this is that the auction, which was conducted through the sheriff’s department, had errors and was therefore considered void. The most serious fault is that the previous owner was not informed that the house would be auctioned for an unpaid debt.

The case continues and those who invested money in the property plan to continue with the litigation until they legally own the house of their dreams.