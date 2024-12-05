The town councils of the Jiloca, Daroca and Calatayud regions have asked the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation (CHE) for action after the overflow of the Jiloca Riveras well as an item in the 2025 budget to repair the damage caused after the DANA which, in the Jiloca region alone, amount to about 4 million of euros.

Among the actions they consider priority is the riverbed cleaningwhich must be prioritized and which, in some areas, is still pending. “Without cleaning the channel, any rehabilitation is meaningless, because we could face the same situation in the future,” explains Joaquín Peribáñez, mayor of Burbáguena and spokesperson for the affected towns.

Furthermore, they also demand a lowering of the river bottom to increase its capacity, apart from other measures such as speck construction to avoid future overflows and the correction of the affected urban sections, currently under municipal jurisdiction.

The measures proposed include, in their view, a annual riverbank maintenance planwhich have not been intervened since the disaster. For now, meetings have been held with the CHE and with the Minister of the Environment, Manuel Blasco, after which “we hope that the commitments made will be fulfilled. The objective is for them to study the proposals and act appropriately to safeguard our towns,” says Javier Lafuente, president of the Campo de Daroca region.

In this region, an economic assessment has not been carried out, but there is evidence that in Murero needs a breakwater to avoid overflows. “We cannot calculate the cost, but we demand that the necessary works be carried out to protect our municipalities,” adds Lafuente. The Campo de Daroca Region also trusts that responses will be given to the needs and the pending interventions will be carried out to guarantee the safety of the riverside municipalities.