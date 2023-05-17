Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 10:12



The Department of Employment yesterday launched three mixed employment and training programs that will benefit 72 students. The so-called ‘Young people in action’ lasts one year and is intended for 32 young people, under 30 years of age, who will receive certificates of professionalism in decorative painting in construction, carving of decorative elements in wood, auxiliary operations of continuous coatings in construction and auxiliary operations of nurseries, gardens and garden centers.

The ‘Muéve-T’ program will also last one year and is aimed at eight young people from the Youth Guarantee who will obtain a certificate of professionalism in plumbing and heating operations and domestic air conditioning.

Another 32 students over the age of 18 and under the age of 54 started the course ‘Improving the urban scene’ and will obtain certificates of professionalism in auxiliary mechanical manufacturing operations, rigid finishes in construction, auxiliary activities in nurseries, gardens and garden and assembly centers of electronic and telecommunications installations in buildings.