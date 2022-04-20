World.- In the ephemeris of this April 20 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1871, the US Republican president Ulysses S. Grant signs the Civil Rights Act that ordered the suppression of the secret racist organization “Ku Klux Klan” (KKK), which promoted the supremacy of the white race.

What are the ephemeris of April 20?

1741.- The Spanish soldier Blas de Lezo defeats the powerful English fleet commanded by Admiral Edward Vernon that was besieging Cartagena de Indias (Colombia).

1810.- The Governing Board of Caracas proclaims a national sovereignty detached from Spain.

1843.- The Political Constitution of New Granada is sanctioned.

1851.- José Rufino Echenique is elected president of Peru.

1853.- General López de Santa Anna occupies the presidency of Mexico again.

1920.- Inaugurated in Antwerp (Belgium) the VI Olympic Games of the Modern Era, the first after World War I.

1949.- First test in New Jersey (USA) of a Talgo train, designed by the Spanish engineer Alejandro Goicoechea.

1961.- The landing of counterrevolutionary forces, supported by the American CIA, in the Bay of Pigs (Cuba) is a complete failure.

1983.- The Peace Conference for Central America begins in Panama.

1986.- A dam bursts in Kantalai (Sri Lanka): one hundred people die and 18,000 are left homeless.

1990.- The Venezuelan writer Arturo Uslar Pietri is awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters.

– The Parliament of Czechoslovakia approves the new name of the country, the Czech and Slovak Federal Republic, and the new national coat of arms.

1992.- King Juan Carlos inaugurates the Universal Exhibition of Seville.

nineteen ninety five.- The co-discoverer of radium, Marie Curie, of Polish origin, becomes the first woman who, on her own merits, rests in the Pantheon in Paris.

2000.- President Hugo Banzer lifts the state of siege in Bolivia, decreed to suffocate the social unrest due to the rise in the water tariff in Cochabamba.

2004.- Dominican Republic orders the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq.

2005.- The president of Ecuador Lucio Gutiérrez is dismissed by the Parliament for the social protests against his Government.

2005.- A group of American and Egyptian archaeologists discover the largest necropolis of the predynastic era in Egypt, which is called Hierakonpolis.

2008.- Victory of former Catholic bishop Fernando Lugo in the presidential elections in Paraguay.

– The Basque tuna vessel “Playa de Bakio” is attacked by pirates while fishing in waters off Somalia, with 26 crew members on board, 13 of them Spanish.

2010.- A court in Buenos Aires sentenced the Argentine dictator Reynaldo Bignone to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity.

– The explosion and sinking of the BP oil platform “Deepwater Horizon” causes 11 deaths, 17 injuries and the largest oil spill in the history of the United States.

2013.- At least 186 dead and more than 11,000 injured during an earthquake in the Chinese province of Sichuan.

2015.- The newspaper The New York Times wins three Pulitzer Prizes.

2016.- An explosion in a petrochemical center in the Mexican state of Veracruz leaves 32 dead.

2017.- One police officer killed and two wounded in a terrorist shooting on the Champs-Elysées in Paris.

2018.- ETA recognizes “the damage caused”, admits its “direct responsibility” for the “excessive suffering” that Basque society has suffered, and affirms that it “really feels it” for the victims.

Who was born on an April 20?

1586.- Isabel Flores, Santa Rosa de Lima.

1808.- Carlos Luis Bonaparte, Napoleon III of France.

1889.- Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany.

1893.- Joan Miró, Spanish painter.

– Harold Lloyd, American comic film actor.

1908.- Lionel Hampton, American jazz musician.

1923.- Ernesto Antonio Puente “Tito Puente”, Puerto Rican musician.

1935.- Mario Camus, Spanish film director.

1939.- Gro Harlem Brundtland, Norwegian politician.

1941.- Ryan O’Neal, American actor.

1949.- Jessica Lange, American actress.

1960.- Miguel Díaz Canel, Cuban politician.

Who died on an April 20?

1693.- Claudio Coello, painter of Chamber of Carlos II.

1912.- Bram Stoker, Irish writer.

1947.- Christian X, King of Denmark.

1991.- Donald (Don) Siegel, American filmmaker.

1992.- Benny Hill, British comic actor.

1993.- Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, Mexican comic actor.

2018.- Tim Bergling, Avicii, Swedish DJ.

2020.- Luz Pozo Garza, Spanish poetess.

2021.- Monte Hellman, American film director.

– Idriss Déby, Chadian soldier and politician.



