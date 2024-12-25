They are the heart and soul of the city, the setting where everything happens and the recurring protagonist of history books. There are majestic ones surrounded by iconic monuments, but also small and charming ones. Some have centuries of history and others only need the daily hustle and bustle to show the liveliest side of the city. Of course, they are all essential places on any visit and the perfect point to immortalize that getaway. Although each one in its own style, these are seven of the squares that should be mandatory to visit at least once in your life.

1. Plaza Mayor of Salamanca

Plaza Mayor of Salamanca. Diego Grandi

Starting the list by sweeping home has never been so easy and the Salamanca square is a true work of art. Considered the greatest exponent of Spanish Baroque, It was built in the 18th century following the design of Alberto de Churriguerain which harmony reigns. With the passage of time its function has changed (it was built to house a market and even as a bullring), but it has not lost a bit of monumentality, as well as that idea of ​​balance and unity.

The facades of its buildings stand out for their carved medallions, which represent historical figures such as kings and conquerors, turning every corner into a little history lesson. One more reason why it is a World Heritage Site. And if it is spectacular during the day, at night it is not far behind thanks to its careful lighting.





2. Piazza del Campo in Siena

Piazza del Campo. George Clerk

Another country, another style and a different era, but both in Salamanca and in this small town in Tuscany The lighting work forces you (literally) to visit it day and night. The city center of Siena is recognizable by its shell or fan shape that opens from the Palazzo Comunale, a Gothic building that houses the city’s Town Hall. at your sidethe famous Torre del Mangiafrom the top of which you can enjoy a spectacular view of the city and its surroundings.

That curious shape comes from the Middle Ages, when the square It was divided into nine sections that represented the nine rulers. And walking through Siena is like returning to the Middle Ages, so it is easy to imagine what life was like here. Especially when the famous El Palio festival is celebrated, a exciting horse race which is celebrated twice a year and which completely transforms the city. Arriving at Piazza del Campo through one of its narrow streets and finding its spaciousness and stage shape is a moment that remains in your memory.

3. Saint Mark in Venice

St. Mark’s Square. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Only in Italy the competition between its squares is fierce, but that of the city of canals deserves to be at the top of the list. It has been representing the symbol of Venetian splendor and the cultural, social and political epicenter of the city. Surrounded by historical and monumental buildings, such as the St. Mark’s Basilicathe Doge’s Palace, the Campanile and the Procuratorates, this square is a true jewel of Byzantine, Gothic and Renaissance architecture.

By the way, don’t be surprised if you find it partially flooded: the famous high water phenomenon It turns its floor into a giant mirror that reflects its buildings, adding extra charm to the place. Its famous terraces are home to some of the most expensive coffees in the city, but also with the most history. A good example is the Caffè Florian, one of the oldest in Europe, having served historical figures such as Casanova, Lord Byron and Goethe.





4. Jemaa el-Fna of Marrakech

Jemaa el-Fna Square. Nowak Lukasz

Completely changing style we arrived at Morocco. Here what is built does not matter so much as its environment and movement. More than a square it is an open-air cultural show. Full of food stalls, shows and stories, it is the soul of Marrakech and a unique sensory experience. declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, it is one of the most vibrant and fascinating spaces in the world, which completely changes its face from day to night.





5. Times Square in New York

Times Square Square. Getty Images

It is not a work of art nor does it have centuries of history, but it is one of the most recognizable and visited places in the world. In the heart of the city that never sleeps this is even more palpable. Epicenter of entertainment and excess, no matter how many times you visit, its lights will captivate you with the same force as the first.

6. Grand Place in Brussels

Grand Place in Brussels. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another great change of style takes us to Belgium and that is that Brussels cannot be missing from any list of spectacular squares. For many it should be at the top due to the impressive ensemble that forms its buildings, all of them cared for and preserved with great detail.

Originally It was an open-air market surrounded by guild houses, where products from all over Europe were traded. This is still visible in the details of the facades of the houses, each representing a guild and all shaping a harmonious whole that reflects the power and wealth of Brussels in its golden age.





7. Registan Square in Samarkand

Night laser show in Registan Square. Getty Images

Uzbekistan is not among the most visited countries, but everyone who comes there and knows the city square of Samarkand falls madly in love. In addition, it is declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Samarkand is one of the oldest cities in the world and was a key point on the Silk Roadthe historic trade network that connected Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Part of the charm of this square is due to its cheerful colors. This surrounded by three huge madrasas (old schools) covered in tiles and crowned by turquoise blue domes. Three buildings that not only provide color but also symmetry, unity and grandeur.

From the hustle and bustle of Marrakech to the solemn tranquility of Siena, from the energy of Times Square to the wealth of Brussels, each of these places offers a unique experience that connects us with the essence of each city. Which of them will be next on your travel list?

