At least seven crew members died and another seventeen are missing after the shipwreck of a Galician fishing boat It happened on Monday night off the coast of Canada, while relief efforts continue after the rescue of three survivors.

According to the Spanish authorities, 24 people: 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians, were traveling aboard the ship, the “Villa de Pitanxo”, when it sank around 0430 GMT (0030 local) 450 kilometers southeast of Newfoundland, an island off the east coast of Canada.

From them, three were rescued with hypothermia, seven already deceasedafter the last update and about 14 are still missing, said the Spanish Ministry of Transportwhich at first had encrypted the fishing crew at 22.

After search and rescue maneuvers, the authorities found three survivors, whose nationalities have not transpired and who were found in a lifeboat and were in the process of being taken to a hospital, said Brian Owens of the Canada Joint Rescue Coordination Center. The boat sank and has not yet been found.

“The fact that we have already found three survivors in a lifeboat gives us hope that others have been able to put on their survival suits, get into the lifeboats and get off the ship,” he told the magazine. AFP Owens.

Also, Owens confirmed hours later that the number of rescued increased to seven, although not with the good news that many expected. “We have recovered seven dead people and three survivors”confirmed the official.

The weather right now is complicating our search. The waves are about four meters high and visibility is reduced to about a quarter of a nautical mile

The Canadian rescue services had a helicopter, a military plane, a Coast Guard ship and several boats for the search.

The national rescue coordination center in Madrid, which assists Spanish ships sailing in international waters, received the first alert from “Villa de Pitanxo” at 5:24 am Spanish time (11:24 pm Colombian time), and after not being able to contact the ship, mobilized two ships that were nearby, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

One of them, the “Playa Menduiña Dos” -also a Spanish fishing boat-, was the one that “located three people in one of the rafts and several bodies,” the ministry said, when it managed to approach around 10:37 a.m. Spanish time ( 6:37 a.m. Colombia). The causes of the shipwreck are still unknown.

