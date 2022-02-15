Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most successful movies worldwide, but in the United States, Marvel’s new work has already surpassed Avatar, and It has become the third film with the most money collected in this country.

Nowadays, the household earnings of Spider-Man: No Way Home add up to a total of $760.9 million dollars. Compared, Avatar it stands at $760.5 million. However, this is not the end of the story, because with $100 million more, Peter Parker’s new adventure will be able to surpass Avengers: Endgameand get second place on this list.

But nevertheless, reaching first place is a more complicated tasksince here we find Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $936 million dollars. Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered nearly two months ago, this is likely the last we’ll hear of its movie earnings.

Worldwide, Spider-Man: No Way Home It is positioned as the sixth highest grossing film with $1.8 billion dollars raised. On related issues, this is Tom Holland’s only regret with this tape. Similarly, these are the first leaks of Spider man 4.

Via: Variety