Seven cayucos with at least 387 migrants arrive in the Canary Islands on Christmas Day

The Canary Route has experienced again this Wednesday, Christmas Day, a day of continuous arrival of cacuyos to the archipelago, the last one to the port of Los Cristianos, in Tenerife, with 63 sub-Saharans on board, after another six arrived at the aforementioned island, to Gran Canaria and El Hierro with more than 324 migrants.

As Maritime Rescue sources have informed EFE, the rescues continue, since the Polimnia sea guard is heading to another cayuco, the eighth, which has been located south of Tenerife by the Sasemar 103 plane and which is preventively escorting the ship. Mein Schiff 5 until your arrival.

The seventh cayuco was located by the Helimer 204 helicopter at 1:52 p.m. (Canary time) and the sea guard sighted it at 3:45 p.m. and proceeded to rescue its 63 occupants.

The other six precarious boats that have arrived at the islands have been towed and escorted or their occupants have been transferred to Maritime Rescue vessels.

The first of the canoes this Christmas Day was rescued by the Maritime Rescue vessel Salvamar Acrux during the early hours of this Wednesday and arrived at port around 3:00 a.m. with 80 people of sub-Saharan origin in apparent good health. , all men, among whom were three minors, according to information collected from health and emergency services.

The second boat was rescued about 18 kilometers south of the island by Salvamar Adhara and arrived at port around 1:40 p.m. with 75 people of sub-Saharan origin, mostly men, including 15 women and eight. minors, two of them just a few months old.

According to the migrants’ story, they would have made a four-day journey from Nouadhibou (Mauritania), and people from Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Guinea-Conakry were sailing on board the canoe.

The third cayuco was also rescued about 18 kilometers south of the island by the Salvamar Acrux boat and arrived at port around two in the afternoon with 65 people of sub-Saharan origin, 18 of them women and one minor, according to the information collected from health and emergency services.

According to these migrants, they would also have made a four-day journey from Nouadhibou.

Another 40 migrants arrived on the island of Tenerife at the port of Los Cristianos, including four women and three minors, who were rescued by the Guardamar Polimnia after its crew members, around 9:15 a.m., asked for help at 112 without specifying their location. exact location, although a repeater from La Gomera located them.

To the port of Arguineguín, in Gran Canaria, the Guardamar Calíope towed a canoe located about 18 kilometers from the aforementioned dock, whose occupants it could not rescue because the sea conditions, with waves of one and a half meters, made transshipment inadvisable. The number of migrants traveling on this boat has not been provided.

Another canoe with 60 men and four women had previously been escorted to this port in Gran Canaria, after it was sighted by the ship Adriatic about 18 kilometers from the aforementioned port, according to Maritime Rescue sources.