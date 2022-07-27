In Strasbourg a stellar test of the vice-champions of the world in the final with the United States (13-9). Campaign: “The right prize for a large group”

Two finals in three weeks, this time it is a first place and worth a historic milestone: the first World League for the blue water polo. After the world silver in Budapest – the final lost on penalties against Spain – the Settebello overwhelms the United States in Strasbourg, much more than what the final 13-9 says. “It is the right reward for a large group that knows how to sacrifice itself. Especially in defense, we have grown progressively. In this period of the season the condition may not be optimal, yet we managed very well. We hope to continue on this wave both at the European Championships at the end of August and in the years to come ”comments Sandro Campagna proudly.

MONOLOGUE – The Azzurri and the Americans had trained together in California, with the accompaniment of three friendlies, before flying to Strasbourg. So they also faced each other in the preliminary round, 13-9 for Udovicic’s team, the same result as today. In the final, Vavic absent because he was disqualified after the brutality remedied in the rough semifinal with France. Campagna leaves Condemi and Cassia at rest and throws Nicosia between the posts. Two times in balance (4-4), then Italy breaks with three goals in just 67 ”(thanks to Damonte, then awarded as mvp, Di Somma and Renzuto). It is an already substantial advantage that will expand until 12-5 of the last quarter. With the success in the safe, the Settebello loosens his grip and the opponents close with a less mortifying passive. Cinnamon of applause, closes with the title of top scorer of the tournament (16 goals): he who had missed the two penalties in the world final with Spain in Budapest. See also The 5 best signings so far in the European market

THE ALBO D’ORO – A success that is therefore double for the Azzurri, who arrived in France without three fresh world runners-up (Di Fulvio for turnover, convalescent Echenique, Bruni bruised). For Settebello it was the fourth final of the World League, after those lost to Hungary in 2003, to Serbia in 2011 and 2017. Third place in the roll of honor in 2012. Identical loot of the USA, before of this final. Last year in Tbilisi, Georgia, Montenegro won against the Americans.

ITALY: Del Lungo, Alesiani, Damonte 3, Iocchi Scratch, A.Fondelli 1, Cinnamon 3, Renzuto 1, Martial 1, N.Presciutti 1, F. Ferrero, E. Di Somma 3, Dolce, Nicosia. All. Campaign. UNITED STATES: Weinberg, Dodd, Gruwell, Daube, Ehrhardt, Hallock 1, Woodhead 1, Bowen 4, Stevenson, Abramson, Irving 1, Turner. Herds Udovicic. REFEREES: Peris (Cro) and Dutilh-Dumas (Ola). NOTE: sup. num. Italy 12 (8 goals), United States 8 (5). Exit 3 f. Irving, Renzuto, Daube, Woodhead, Daube. See also The Italian women's cup belongs to Roma. Capanna: "Now let's think about the Scudetto"

Friday 22: group A, Spain-Australia 13-10, Montenegro-Serbia 16-8; group B, Italy-Canada 17-5, France-USA 19-17 on penalties (14-14).

Saturday 23: group A, Australia-Montenegro 9-8, Spain-Serbia 20-15. Group B, USA-Canada 15-13, France-Italy 8-9.

Sunday 24: group A, Spain-Montenegro 12-10 on penalties (8-8), Serbia-Australia 14-7. Standings: Spain 8; Montenegro 4; Serbia, Australia 3. Group B, USA-Italy 13-9, France-Canada 12-8. Ranking: Usa 7; Italy 6; France 5; Canada 0.

Monday 25: quarters Italy-Serbia 14-7, Spain-Canada 13-6, USA-Australia 12-11, France-Montenegro 12-9.

Tuesday 26th: semi-finals Italy-Spain 9-8, France-USA 15-16.

Wednesday 27: final 3rd place France-Spain 8-11, 1st place Italy-USA 13-9.

