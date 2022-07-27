Fourth and last friendly for Salernitana in the Austrian training camp in Jenbach. To the Tivoli-Neu Stadion of Innsbruck the team of David Nicola wins a good draw against Galatasaray .

Grenade on the pitch with the classic 3-5-2. Sepe in the door, Pirola, Motoc And Fazio in defense, on the flanks Kechrida And Bradaric with in the center Bohinen, Cavion And Lassana Coulibaly; in attack the two newcomers, Valencia and Botheim. Salerno in the lead later with the Norwegian ex Bodo Glimt, who after eleven minutes broke the deadlock with a personal action in the penalty area. The equal of the Turks arrives at the end of the first half with the goal of Seferovic. Many changes but few jolts on both sides in the second half, the only dangerous opportunity is for the Salerno with Boultambut the conclusion ends very high from a good position.