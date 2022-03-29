The rumors were incessant during the afternoon of this Monday. Different reports in the United States claimed that the return of Cody Rhodes was imminent. It has been leaked that the former WWE wrestler, who recently ended his contract with AEW, has already signed with Vince McMahon’s company. At the moment it is all talk and those who said that he would be on the Raw pre-WrestleMania were false. Cody did not appear, nor did his possible rival. Hours before the show, WWE published a video of Seth Rollins in the company’s offices with the boss. Vince confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania 38 (April 2 and 3). He will fight a wrestler of McMahon’s choosing… but you’ll find out once you’re in the ring. Everything points to Rhodes, but in WWE anything can happen… and we will have to wait for the weekend to find out if the chosen surprise is that, or another.

Outside of that, there were plenty of challenges and a match that heated up at times. The challenges came from the two absolute champions of the brand. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns They were present at the red show and warmed up, with the microphone and without crossing, their combat. Meanwhile, the duel between BEcky Lynch and Bianca Belair each day raises the intensity one notch. This week, Becky showed up with a pair of scissors to cut the hopeful’s long ponytail. Belair reversed the situation and ended up cutting the champion’s hair... morally it is a very important plus for the challenger. While, Rey Mysterio also put things in their place. He was facing The Miz, who appeared with Logan Paul. The Youtuber was wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask (it was stolen last week). That angered the Californian who ended up taking the victory with the help of his son, Dominik. At first he had kicked him out of the ring and not Paul, but Dom ended up going in and helping his father send a message: at WrestleMania they will take the victory.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens continues to do an excellent job ahead of the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’. Without Stone Cold Steve Austin appearing and without us knowing what the legend is going to do there, week after week the meeting is heating up. This week, it went up one more point. As for promotions, Edge and AJ Styles they traded challenges (in different segments) leading up to their duel over the weekend. Another of Raw’s surprises was the return of Bobby Lashley. Omos defeated Vikings Raiders and the former champion appeared after his injury to challenge him in the great event. It didn’t take long for the giant to accept. High-flying duel. For their part, the RKBro’s prevailed over The Usos in the main event. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Naomi they beat Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shayna Baszler and Natalya. austin theory defeated Ricochet and Drew McIntyre beat Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. At the end, yes, Corbin attacked the Scotsman and stole his sword. Finally, in one of those segments that the American public likes a lot, Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa to Tamina. They both accepted.