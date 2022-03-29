Despite what seems to me to be an extraordinary advance, little is still understood about autism. In the last decade, -and we must thank movies and television series in their measure-, more has been understood about autism, whose International Awareness Day is celebrated this April 2; however, when talking about it he noted that he is less understood than necessary. So on the occasion of your next day, I will talk a little about the subject, making it clear that according to various schools of psychology, what I mention here may be more or less accurate, depending on from which current a certain idea, term or characteristic is taken. .

According to the organization Autism Speaks, autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to “a wide range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects approximately 1 in 54 children in the United States today.

The word spectrum has its reason for being because there are no two people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who present it in the same way. Even the same person will vary their characteristics depending on their environment, the severity of their condition, their level of development, age and others. Because, incidentally, its treatment is usually expensive.

Autism is a disorder, and not a disease, because a disorder describes signs of generally permanent changes in health, while a disease more commonly designates a temporary situation whose causes are known.

For an autistic person, their condition usually affects the way they perceive, process and interact with others, which causes anxiety; it is as simple as understanding that an autistic person may have a hard time not being bothered by background noise in a noisy place, or taking everything too literally, so it may be difficult for them to grasp a metaphor or the use of sarcasm . And at the same time, that level of sensitivity can provide you with the ability to notice things, to deeply observe details that for a person who does not have autism are almost imperceptible. In certain cases, such as those with autism in its variant of Asperger’s Syndrome, there is talk of High-Functioning Autism, which allows the person to develop to a very specialized level of skill in a certain area of ​​interest.

In general, each case is unique and with very particular characteristics. It is only about people who read the world in a somewhat different way and the behaviors that they may present are not about bad behavior but about behavior that is qualitatively different from the rest.

Also on the occasion of a series of diverse activities to facilitate the understanding of autism by the general population, the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts (Ossla) will present a concert to raise funds to be allocated in its entirety to the DIF Autism Center state. Already in 2019, Ossla herself presented, in June, the Carmina Burana concert with a similar objective. The OSSLA program will be on April 7, with the Piano Concerto in A minor Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg, with maestro Elías Manzo on piano, and the Symphony no. 3 in E flat major, Op.55 “Eroica”, by Ludwig van Beethoven. I am quite struck by the program to compare the magnificent Grieg concerto with the one played by the Ukrainian Valentina Lisitsa in mid-2015. And when I write this I remember how it is said that Beethoven, who had dedicated that symphony to Napoleon Bonaparte, crossed out the name of the leader of the cover of his work in such a strong way that he tore the paper, this upon learning that the military man had named himself emperor, thereby betraying the ideals and values ​​for which Beethoven admired him. Overall, whoever reads something about autism and incidentally also some of the biographies of the teacher will see that this great German genius did present some characteristics of the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

There is progress and also pending, for example, due to the way in which screening tests are designed, more boys are diagnosed than girls, but that, along with other factors, is already being carried out better and better, and fortunately! because detection is key to help the autistic infant; I’ll talk about it in a few weeks when I return to brushstrokes of the subject.

On autism, I particularly like the way it is “defined” by Stephen Scherer, a researcher who leads the MSSNG research project on the genetics of autism and which seeks to generate greater understanding and more individualized treatments. Scherer explains that each child with autism “is like a snowflake, unique and different from any other”, and it seems to me a beautiful way of explaining autism, that other way of seeing the world that defines certain people who, with their necessary support and understanding, they can create things as wonderful or more than anyone else.