Sestri Levante left for Cesena where tomorrow, Sunday 15 October, they will face the Romagna team in a match on the forbidding card. However, Mister Barilari prepared the match in the best possible way by working on what have been the Corsari’s shortcomings so far and warns him: “Let’s enjoy this away match but let’s go there without fear”. The new signing Margiotta also left with the group and could also play a handful of minutes. Kick-off at 6.30pm.

#Sestri #Levante #Cesena #Barilari #warns #team #quotLets #fearquot