A group of militiamen tried to cross from Lebanon to Israel this Saturday and Israeli Army soldiers killed several of them, a military spokesman reported, amid tension on the border between both countries due to the war between the Jewish State and the movement. Palestinian Islamist Hamas.

“Army soldiers identified a terrorist cell that tried to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon. An Israeli forces drone targeted the terrorist cell and killed several of the terrorists,” said the Israeli military spokesman, without giving a precise number.

Since last Sunday, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanese territory have launched several rockets and missiles towards Israel, which has counterattacked.

Only during this morning three incidents were recorded.

In the city of Haifa, on the Mediterranean coast and close to the border with Lebanon, several explosions were heard after the Israeli Army intercepted “two unidentified targets” in the air, apparently drones. Later, in the nearby town of Shfar’am, Israeli forces identified another drone.

And in southern Lebanon, the Israeli Army attacked a “Hezbollah terrorist target in response to the infiltration” of drones into Israeli soil, as well as shots fired at Israeli drones, a military spokesperson reported.

On Friday, Israeli forces responded with artillery and tank shells to fire coming from Lebanon on their military posts, claimed by Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Army, for its part, reported that the Israeli attacks hit one of its watchtowers on the outskirts of the town of Alma al Shaab.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas, which de facto governs the Gaza Strip, began a week ago, exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and militias in Lebanon have left three dead among Israeli troops and many others in the ranks of Hezbollah. and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In addition, two of the Israeli attacks have affected facilities of the Lebanese Army, which is not participating in the conflict and which already had a soldier wounded in its ranks in recent days.

Israel already fought a war in 2006 against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, and since then both countries remain technically at war, separated by the so-called Blue Line, a boundary demarcated by the UN, and still guarded by its troops.

