The concerts in april are the order of the day. musical groups like Servando and Florentino, RKM & Ken-Y, Niche and several more arrive this year and their fans are excited to see them on stage. In this note you will know on what date your favorite group arrives.

After the confinement due to the coronavirus, the governments took as a preventive measure to reduce the capacity of several establishments to avoid massive contagion. In this way, social events were canceled and this meant a great economic loss for national and international artists. Unlike other countries, Peru was one of the last to reincorporate concerts and that is why this year several groups arrive ready to win back the hearts of Peruvians.

Friday April 1

We start the month with the imitators of Juan Gabriel (Ronald Hidalgo), José José (Carlos Burga), Camilo Sesto (Marco Bruno) and José Feliciano (Sebastián Landa). They will be the figures in the show “Night of Champions” and will gather their followers starting at 8:30 pm at the Bianca Convention Center (135 Grau Avenue, Barranco). Fernando Armas will be a special guest at this event.

Tickets are on sale at Teleticket and reports to the general public will be given through WhatsApp by numbers 941 307 926 and 997 920 483.

Imitators of Juan Gabriel, José José, Camilo Sesto and José Feliciano will offer a concert at the Bianca Convention Center. Photo: Diffusion

Saturday April 2

Saywa, Nancy Manchego, Lalo Arroyo, and Adolfo Salazar They are the folk artists that Peru hopes to see this month. The four will be part of “La noche del huayno”, a concert that will be held at the Gran Teatro Nacional with the aim of paying tribute to popular culture. Tickets are already available on the Teleticket website.

Adolfo Salazar, Saywa, Nancy Manchego and Lalo Arroyo together at the La Noche del huayno concert. Photo: diffusion

The same day will be presented Niche, The Great Combo of Puerto Rico and Tony Vega in the event “Una noche de salsa”, considered the most important salsa festival in Peru. The agreed time to start the show is at 3:00 pm at the National Stadium in Lima and the double vaccination will be required as an essential requirement for entry. This concert has been postponed several times and, according to the statement on Teleticketthose who purchased their tickets previously will be able to enter normally, respecting the same area and location chosen.

Sunday April 3

RKM & Ken-Y, Maldi from Plan B and DJ Hazard will kick off urban music this month. The Puerto Rican duo got together again for their “La Formula Fest” tour and the meeting point with the fans will be in Cusco starting at 5:00 pm at the Hacienda Pichoc Club (Carretera Antigua S/N Huachancay – Pucyura Anta). Likewise, the urban artists will also offer a previous show on April 1 in Arequipa and on April 2 in Lima. Tickets are available on Teleticket and a box for 10 people can be purchased from S/ 3,000.

RKM & Ken-Y will offer a concert in Cusco together with Maldi from Plan B. Photo: Dissemination

Thursday April 7

The Kjarkas they will celebrate their 50 years of artistic life and they will celebrate it by offering a concert to their faithful followers. The group will offer this show at the Municipal Theater and will sing songs such as “Ave de cristal”, “Llorando se fue”, “Imillitay”, “A los 500 años”, “La pícara” and “The leader of the humble”. Tickets are now available on Teleticket and can be purchased from S/ 36.

The Kjarkas Photo: diffusion

Sunday April 10

The event “Salsa day in Peru 2022″ is one of the most anticipated this month. Starting at 1.00 p.m., Daniela Darcourt, César Vega, Zaperoko, Son Tentación, Orquesta N’ Samble and many more representatives of the national and international sansa will be present at this unique show. The meeting place will be the Arena Perú (avenida Javier Prado este 4406, next to the Jockey Plaza) and there will be two stages. Tickets are available from S / 74.

The symbols of national and international salsa will meet at this event. Photo: Teleticket.

Saturday April 16

Continuing with the celebration, The Kjarkas They will be presented at the emblematic National Stadium. The most representative band of Bolivian and Latin American folklore will give shows in several cities in the interior, such as Huancavelica, Huancayo, Ayacucho, Huaraz, Chimbote and Trujillo.

illegal returns to Peru to celebrate his 40 years on stage and on the tour “The fight for life” he will join the Peruvian punk rock band injectors at the Leguia theater. Tickets are available on the Joinnus platform starting at S/ 110.

“Ilegales” released their latest album “La Lucha por la Vida”, which includes collaborations with Enrique Bunbury, Andrés Calamaro and other rock artists. Photo: composition/PR Illegales.

Thursday April 21

Knowing Russia will offer a concert in Lima and the group will be accompanied by Bus and the Outsiders at the Arena Peru starting at 8:00 pm The Argentine band will present their album “La Dirección” and tickets for the enigmatic show are now available at Joinnus starting at S/ 198.

Knowing Russia, Mateo Sujatovich’s group will offer a show in Lima. Photo: Instagram

Uruguayan rock is present this month with the band Quartet of Us. After several years, this group returns to Peru to offer us their best hits: “Today I’m weird”, “Going to Damián’s house”, “Anonymous”, “Man with wings”, “Zombie Apocalypse”, “The city without soul”, “Party at Dr. Hermes”, etc. Roberto Musso, Santiago Tavella, Álvaro Pintos, Santiago Marrero and Gustavo Antuña will star in this event at the Amphitheater of the Exhibition Park. Tickets are available at Joinnus starting at S/ 85; however, there are already some areas that do not have more capacity.

Cuarteto de nos banking will be presented in Lima on April 21. Photo: Joinnus.

Saturday April 23

Coti and his gang They will be in our country offering a concert at the National Theater. One of the most successful composers in Latin America will sing songs such as “Antes que ver el sol”, “Nada fue un error”, “Otra vez”, “Color esperanza” and “Andar conmigo”. Tickets are available from S/ 39 at Joinnus.

Coti and his band will come to Peru to sing their best musical hits. Photo: Joinnus.

Saturday April 30

The month of April ends with the cumbia groups Marine Water and Harmony 10. Both groups will meet at Arena Peru and will star in the so-called “Clásico de la Cumbia”, in which they will sing their best hits to delight fans of this musical genre. Tickets are available on Teleticket starting at S/ 85.

Servando and Florentino will arrive in our country on the “In your city” tour and the event will take place at the Arena Peru. The performers of “Una fan enamorada”, “ Donde está” and “Te regalo la Luna” expect more than 5,000 attendees and tickets can be purchased from S/ 80.