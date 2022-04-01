Russians leave Chernobyl but radioactive dust could reach kyiv

After Russian soldiers took control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, concern was immediate. Workers denounced that the invading army did not have the necessary clothing or the knowledge to operate in the area. Now that they have been removed, a new concern has arisen: a cloud of radioactive dust.

Local media report that the evacuation was without security measures and that the tanks passed through the radioactive terrain, raising dust with the same condition and that it begins to spread through the area and even reach the Ukrainian capital, kyiv.

The place where the events took place was in the so-called “red forest”; there the trees have that coloration because with the explosion of 1986 they acquired it. Workers told several media outlets that the plant’s deposit contains some 2.4 million kilograms of radioactive spent nuclear fuel.

Walking through the red forest, security sensors activated, alerting employees. The Kremlin says radiation levels are stable and normal.