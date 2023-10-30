Monday, October 30, 2023, 8:28 p.m.



Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) managed to rescue this Monday a man who was seriously injured by smoke inhalation in a house fire in Archena. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the fire broke out around 6 p.m., in a three-story building on Lorca Street in the aforementioned town.

Firefighters, local police and an ambulance from the Emergency Management Department traveled to the scene of the fire. After stabilizing the injured man, the paramedics transferred him to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. At 7:20 p.m., the CEIS troops declared it completely extinguished and returned to base.

